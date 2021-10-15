MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times while at a constituency surgery at a church in EssexFull Article
Updates: MP Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
BREAKING UPDATES: MP Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times
Hull Daily Mail
MP Sir David Amess has been stabbed multiple times while at a constituency surgery at a church in Essex
Advertisement
More coverage
MP stabbed multiple times at constituency surgery
Sir David Amess is being treated at the scene
Wales Online
Conservative MP Sir David Amess stabbed multiple times in incident at constituency surgery
A Conservative MP has been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery.
Sky News