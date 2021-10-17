Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead after sizzling 62 in Las Vegas

Rory McIlroy two shots off the lead after sizzling 62 in Las Vegas

Rory McIlroy lit up Las Vegas with a blistering 10-under 62 to set up a last day showdown with old rival Rickie Fowler at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday.

