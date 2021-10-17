Patel: City status for Southend would be ‘wonderful tribute’ to Sir David Amess
Granting Southend-on-Sea city status would be a “wonderful tribute” to Sir David Amess, the Home Secretary has said.Full Article
Sir David championed calls for Southend's profile to raised by putting in a bid for city status.
Campaigning to get Southend city status will be a fitting tribute to the stabbed MP, colleagues say.