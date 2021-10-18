Dominic Raab says Southend-on-Sea city status feels 'inevitable' after murder of MP Sir David Amess
Published
The Deputy Prime Minister said it would be a "fitting tribute" to give Southend city status.Full Article
Published
The Deputy Prime Minister said it would be a "fitting tribute" to give Southend city status.Full Article
The Deputy Prime Minister said it would be a "fitting tribute" to give Southend city status
BBC Local News: Essex -- The deputy prime minister says such an award would be a fitting tribute to Sir David Amess.