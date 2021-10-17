Coldplay in pedal-powered performance to launch William’s Earthshot Prize
Published
The Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize was launched with a special performance by Coldplay, powered by 60 people pedalling bicycles.Full Article
"THERE'S A LITTLE TWIST TO THE COLDPLAY PERFORMANCE!" Earthshot Prize hosts Dermot O'Leary & Clara Amfo teased our reporter Jodie..