Man arrested over Manchester Arena terror attack bailed
Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been bailed pending further inquiries.Full Article
Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been bailed pending further inquiries.Full Article
British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror..
A 24-year-old man has been arrested at an airport by detectives investigating the Manchester Arena bomb attack in 2017.
Abdalraouf Abdallah, who knew the Manchester Arena bomber, refuses to speak at the attack inquiry.