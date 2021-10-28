Man who organised doomed flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted
The businessman who organised the flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been found guilty of endangering the safety of the aircraft.Full Article
The operator of the plane which crashed killing footballer Emiliano Sala did not act recklessly, defence lawyers have claimed.
East Yorkshire man David Henderson denies endangering the safety of an aircraft