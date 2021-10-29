The former Labour Prime Minister was among a group including former UN general secretary Ban Ki-Moo who called for world leaders to send unused vaccines from the global north to the global south.Full Article
Gordon Brown calls on richest countries to stop hoarding covid vaccines
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Gordon Brown calls for richer countries to airlift surplus Covid vaccines
Former UK prime minister Gordon Brown has called for richer countries to airlift surplus Covid vaccines.
BBC News
CDC Director OK’s Booster Shot Recommendation for All Three COVID-19 Vaccines in U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday recommended booster shots for millions who received the Moderna or..
VOA News