Fans of the BBC ballroom dancing show are disappointed after cryptic comments by one of the judges.Full Article
Strictly Come Dancing flooded with 'fix' claims after Motsi Mabuse remark to Judi Love
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
BBC Strictly Come Dancing flooded with 'fix' accusations after Motsi Mabuse remark to Judi Love
Judges Motsi, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke, as well as head judge Shirley Ballas, all unanimously declared they would be..
Tamworth Herald
BBC Strictly Come Dancing's Motsi Mabuse breaks silence on 'fix' claims after telling comment to Judi
Motsi sparked a "fix" row this weekend with a telling comment to Judi Love as she was voted out of the competition.
Tamworth Herald