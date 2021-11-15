Stanley Johnson accused of inappropriately touching Tory MP and journalist
A senior Conservative MP and a journalist have both accused Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, of inappropriately touching them.Full Article
Mr Johnson declines to comment about allegation by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes other than to say he had no recollection of her
Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, is accused of inappropriately touching a senior Tory MP and a journalist. Caroline..