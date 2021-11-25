‘Job done’ – David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression
Published
David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.Full Article
Published
David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.Full Article
Manchester City face a tricky test as they welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium this afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side..
West Ham won 2-0 at Rapid Vienna on Thursday night to ensure that they have finished top of their Europa League group with a game..
West Ham continued their excellent Europa League campaign with a 2-0 win at Rapid Vienna to confirm their place at the top of..