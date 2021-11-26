Man charged with murder of Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod
A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod who disappeared in Plymouth on Saturday evening as she made her way to meet friends.Full Article
“The family of Bobbi-Anne have been informed of this update and continue to be supported by specialist officers.”
Police investigating the suspected murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, say a man remains in custody.