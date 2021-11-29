Tighter travel rules proposed as six cases of Omicron variant found in Scotland
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has proposed tighter travel restrictions after six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were identified in Scotland.Full Article
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has proposed tighter travel restrictions after six cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant were identified in Scotland.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The independent body advising the British government on the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will likely decide..