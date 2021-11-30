Both the age limit and time frame for third doses has been changed in a bid to concur the new Omicron Covid variant.Full Article
Who can now get their booster vaccine dose in Scotland and how to book jab
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
New Covid booster vaccine jab rules for all over-40s and kids aged 12 to 15
Tamworth Herald
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is now advising that all adults aged 18 to 39 should be offered a..
-
UK set to expand COVID vaccine boosters amid omicron fears
SeattlePI.com
-
Putin tests experimental nasal vaccine against COVID-19
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Covid booster jab booking brought forward by a month
People in the UK will soon be able to book their coronavirus vaccine five months on from their second jab - a month earlier than..
ODN
Booster jabs can be booked online, says Javid
Those eligible for a Covid booster jab can book an appointment for one online if they have not received an invitation from the NHS,..
ODN