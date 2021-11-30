In an update to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ant and Dec warned more weather could wreak havoc next week.Full Article
Ant and Dec issue warning to ITV I'm A Celebrity viewers
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity viewers crushed as Ant and Dec make 'unfair' announcement at end of show
Nottingham Post
The TV presenters headed back into the castle at the end of Saturday night's episode as usual to tell the camp who would be facing..
Advertisement
More coverage
Ant and Dec issue fresh statement over ITV I'm A Celebrity's future
I'm A Celeb returns to ITV 1 on Tuesday at 9pm.
Tamworth Herald