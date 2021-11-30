Ellen White ‘proud’ after becoming England Women’s record goalscorer
Published
Ellen White spoke of her pride after breaking England Women’s all-time scoring record in the remarkable 20-0 victory over Latvia in Doncaster.Full Article
Published
Ellen White spoke of her pride after breaking England Women’s all-time scoring record in the remarkable 20-0 victory over Latvia in Doncaster.Full Article
Ellen White, Lauren Hemp, Alessio Russi and Beth Mead all bagged hat-tricks as England Women cruised to a 20-0 victory over Latvia..
Ellen White became England Women's record goalscorer as the Lionesses thrashed Latvia 20-0 in World Cup qualifying to record their..