French president Macron brands Boris Johnson a ‘clown’
Published
Reported comments by Emmanuel Macron branding Boris Johnson a “clown” and a “knucklehead” were “unhelpful”, a Government minister has said.Full Article
Published
Reported comments by Emmanuel Macron branding Boris Johnson a “clown” and a “knucklehead” were “unhelpful”, a Government minister has said.Full Article
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey responds to suggestions in French media that Emmanuel Macron, the French President,..
Security and borders minister Damian Hinds insists the partnership between France and Britain is "working" as he defends a letter..