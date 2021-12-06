Wembley murders officers branded ‘disgrace’ over WhatsApp images
Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman have been accused of a “catastrophic betrayal”.Full Article
Two police officers who took pictures of murdered sisters for a “cheap thrill” have been jailed for two years and nine months.