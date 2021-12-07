Atletico Madrid reach knockout phase with dramatic win over Porto
Published
Atletico Madrid made it through to the knockout stages and broke Porto’s hearts with victory at Estadio do Dragao in a match full of incident.Full Article
Published
Atletico Madrid made it through to the knockout stages and broke Porto’s hearts with victory at Estadio do Dragao in a match full of incident.Full Article
Diego Simeone said Atletico Madrid always find new ways to excite him as the Colchoneros boss savoured the team’s dramatic..