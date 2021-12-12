Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase
Published
Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.Full Article
Published
Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.Full Article
Friday noon COVID-19 update
TOKYO (AP) — Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing..