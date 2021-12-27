Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death
Published
Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.Full Article
Published
Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.Full Article
The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for Australia.
Watch VideoIn a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, President Biden is detailing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan,..