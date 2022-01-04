Everton sign right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on long-term deal
Published
Everton have announced the signing of right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half year deal.Full Article
Published
Everton have announced the signing of right-back Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half year deal.Full Article
Andy Newport took your calls as the young right-back's switch from Ibrox to Everton lit up the phone lines.
The Scotland cap has completed a record-breaking deal to the English Premier League outfit.