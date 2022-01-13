MI5 warns MPs about Chinese spy ‘operating in UK’
MI5 has issued a warning to MPs about a Chinese agent it claims is covertly engaging in “political interference activities” in the UK on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.Full Article
Labour MP Barry Gardiner is among those targeted with lavish funding by Chinese lawyer Christine Lee identified by security..