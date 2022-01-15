Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis
'I feel very lucky': Tennis star Chris Evert opens up about ovarian cancer diagnosis
Former world number one Chris Evert has opened up about her diagnosis of stage 1 ovarian cancer.
Chris Evert opens up about her stage 1C ovarian cancer diagnosis
Chris Evert has been diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer. It was discovered following a preventive hysterectomy, and she has..
