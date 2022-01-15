Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.Full Article
The Pilgrims had won two of their previous three meetings with the Owls this season and drawn the other one
Schumacher hopes to have the deal completed before the League One away game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday