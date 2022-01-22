Ms Petito’s body was found on September 19 at a campground near Grand Teton National ParkFull Article
Brian Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook, FBI says
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Petito Death Investigation Closed
Rumble
Petito family lawyer says "FBI leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby"
Advertisement
More coverage
FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook
SeattlePI.com
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito admitted killing her in a notebook..
-
Brian Laundrie admitted to killing Gabby Petito in notebook entry, FBI reveals
Upworthy
-
Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death in his notebook, FBI says
Washington Post
-
FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook
Newsday
-
Brian Laundrie Claimed Responsibility for Gabrielle Petito’s Death, F.B.I. Says
NYTimes.com