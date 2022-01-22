‘Mindfulness’ monk Thich Nhat Hanh dies aged 95
Published
The revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died aged 95.Full Article
Published
The revered Zen Buddhist monk who helped pioneer the concept of mindfulness in the West and socially engaged Buddhism in the East has died aged 95.Full Article
Influential Vietnamese Buddhist monk, considered the father of mindfulness, Thich Nhat Hanh has died aged 95. Thich Nhat Hanh was..