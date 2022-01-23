Thomas Pieters hopes Abu Dhabi win inspires emerging Belgians
Published
Thomas Pieters delivered a composed final round to claim the biggest win of his career with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.Full Article
Published
Thomas Pieters delivered a composed final round to claim the biggest win of his career with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.Full Article
Belgian Thomas Pieters holds his nerve to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot at Yas Links as England's Tyrrell Hatton..
Belgian Thomas Pieters holds his nerve to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot at Yas Links as England's Tyrrell Hatton..