Tragic Rikki Neave’s mother was writing a book on ‘perfect murder’, court told
The mother of schoolboy Rikki Neave had an interest in witchcraft and was writing a book on the “perfect murder”, it has been claimed in court.Full Article
BBC Local News: Cambridgeshire -- Ruth Neave was cleared of murdering her son Rikki and James Watson, 40, denies the charge.