Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray shares cancer diagnosis as tumour found in lungs
Published
Patrick, who played Mickey Pearce in the show, took to Twitter to announce that doctors had found a tumour in his lung.Full Article
Published
Patrick, who played Mickey Pearce in the show, took to Twitter to announce that doctors had found a tumour in his lung.Full Article
Patrick Murray has revealed he had a cancerous tumour in his lung.
Only Fools And Horses actor Patrick Murray has revealed he had a cancerous lung tumour removed.