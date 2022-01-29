Scotland Yard said officers would examine the material 'without fear or favour' to establish whether any rules were broken.Full Article
Met Police deny delaying publication of Sue Gray inquiry as officers examine material
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Met Police insists it has not held up Sue Gray report on Downing Street 'partygate'
Daily Record
Scotland Yard says officers are to examine material "without fear or favour" to establish whether any rules were broken at Downing..
-
Met Police intervention on partygate inquiry under fire
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boris Johnson braced for party inquiry as police investigation launched
Belfast Telegraph