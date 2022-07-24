Evacuation orders were put in effect on Saturday for over 6,000 people living near the siteFull Article
Emergency declared over fire near Yosemite National Park
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Yosemite National Park fire triggers state of emergency in California
euronews (in English)
A fast-moving bush fire - the size of 144 football fields - has forced thousands of Californians to flee, as a state of emergency..
-
US: California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite National Park
IndiaTimes
-
Yosemite National Park fire triggers state of emergency in California
euronews
-
Firefighters unable to contain destructive Oak Fire in California
Belfast Telegraph
-
Oak Fire Spreads Rapidly, Destroying 10 Structures
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Emergency Declared Over Wildfire Near Yosemite
ODN
A fierce and fast-moving wildfire erupted near Yosemite National Park quickly spreading over 1,600 acres.
The..
USA: Oak fire rages near Yosemite National Park
euronews (in English)