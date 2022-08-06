Bristol City v Sunderland
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Bristol City and Sunderland.Full Article
All the build-up, match updates and reaction from Ashton Gate as City host the Black Cats in their first home game of the season
Bristol City defender Kal Naismith cannot wait for his Ashton Gate bow with a considerable crowd expected in BS3