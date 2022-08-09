UK heatwave: London water firms hold off on hosepipe ban
Published
BBC Local News: London -- London's largest water supplier Thames Water said it will introduce a hosepipe ban in weeks.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- London's largest water supplier Thames Water said it will introduce a hosepipe ban in weeks.Full Article
Thames Water warns its 15mn customers that restrictions will soon be needed given forecast for continued dry weather
Thames Water plans to bring in a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks, amid the prospect of another heatwave this month.