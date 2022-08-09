The latest outburst from Kanye saw him claim Pete was "dead" in a fake newspaper page shared on Instagram following his split from Kim Kardashian.Full Article
Pete Davidson in 'trauma therapy' after he was 'triggered' by Kanye West's harassment
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian split: Comedian in trauma therapy after Kanye West's social media jabs targetting him
DNA
-
Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy To Deal With Kanye West's Online Abuse
Huffington Post
-
Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Posts
Upworthy
-
Kanye West Deleted His Instagram Post Mocking Pete Davidson Amid Reports That Pete’s Seeking “Trauma Therapy” To Help Cope With The...
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Pete Davidson 'had trauma therapy' because of Kanye West
BANG Showbiz
'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson has reportedly been in "trauma therapy" due to online harassment by Kanye West during his..