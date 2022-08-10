Sturgeon says Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue magazine
Nicola Sturgeon has said Liz Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after the First Minister told her she had been in Vogue twice.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss asked her how to get into Vogue magazine when they briefly met last year - despite the Tory..
The first minister claims Liz Truss asked her for advice on how to get into the magazine at COP26.