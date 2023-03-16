NHS and ambulance staff in Scotland accept latest pay offer
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- GMB Scotland said its members accepted the improved pay offer by a majority of 59.7%.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- GMB Scotland said its members accepted the improved pay offer by a majority of 59.7%.Full Article
Further strikes by ambulance staff and other NHS workers are suspended and unions will recommend acceptance of a new pay offer to..