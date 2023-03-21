The tennis star said that having nursing staff play songs by Sir Elton John while she was in chemotherapy helped get her through the treatmentFull Article
Martina Navratilova ‘cancer free’ after fearing she would not see next Christmas
Martina Navratilova reveals she is 'cancer free' after fearing she 'may not see next Christmas'
Martina Navratilova has said she is "cancer free" after she had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancers.
