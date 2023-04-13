Covid guidelines and measures are being reintroduced in India amid a new wave of infections.Full Article
New Covid variant Arcturus found in UK as India brings back coronavirus laws
The strain is said to contain three additional mutations and is more transmissible than other variants - but no more severe
'Arcturus' is a spin-off of the Omicron variant and is believed to be the most contagious variant yet