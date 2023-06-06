Eamonn Holmes says Josie Gibson is 'star of show' as he reacts to Holly's This Morning return
Eamonn had his say about Holly Willoughby's first day back on This Morning following the Phillip Schofield scandal.Full Article
Eamonn also revealed he is a big fan of Josie's West Country accent
Holly Willoughby has said she’s been left “shaken, troubled, let down” in the wake of the Phillip Schofield..