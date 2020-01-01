Global  

Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Says It Raised $24.7 Million in the Fourth Quarter

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Mr. Buttigieg, who appears in strong position in Iowa with a month until the caucuses, continues to show fund-raising strength.
Buttigieg Announces Record Haul [Video]Buttigieg Announces Record Haul

CNN reports Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million during the final three months of 2019. Buttigieg raised more than $76 million from more than 733,000 individuals in the last year. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:21Published

#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising [Video]#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising

#PresidentSanders Trends as Sanders Leads Democratic Fundraising. The Vermont senator is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Sanders campaign announced that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Mayor Pete Buttigieg Campaign Announces He Raised More than $24 Million in Final Quarter of 2019

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign announced that it had raised over $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone,...
Mediaite Also reported by •PoliticoFOXNews.com

QuorumCall

QuorumCall 🇺🇸😷🇭🇰 Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million in last quarter, campaign says https://t.co/t92pJlPDPG https://t.co/CvhedyPAkM 4 minutes ago

YelenaDzhanova

Yelena Dzhanova Since entering the race in April, he’s raised $76 million, with 733,000 individual donors making up that sum. Butti… https://t.co/jd7NhGbqbz 5 minutes ago

lammertdoddema

Lammert Doddema Pete Buttigieg raised huge $24.7 million haul in the fourth quarter, campaign says https://t.co/Vr7SxFG5qI https://t.co/nkSJes1FcX 6 minutes ago

evrydayproinvst

Everyday Pro Investor Pete Buttigieg raised huge $24.7 million haul in the fourth quarter, campaign says - https://t.co/RerSVCuxAu 9 minutes ago

jennyvarela1

jenny varela Democrats I don't vote. Bye bye...... Change any of the other party. I do vote for u. Pete Buttigieg raised a huge… https://t.co/xME8AS8KaD 9 minutes ago

JDRinvestments

JD Rebel Investments RT @jdrebelinc: Damn @PeteButtigieg that must have been one crazy #eyeswideshut #winecave meet up! #petethefake ‘Pete Buttigieg's preside… 10 minutes ago

ostrichtoo

CherylsRule 🐝🐝🐝 RT @asmamk: Interrupting this vacation to bring you Q4 news: Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says it raised more than $24.7 million this quarter… 10 minutes ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Pete Buttigieg raised a huge $24.7 million haul in the fourth quarter, campaign says - https://t.co/JwG3d5XKIH… https://t.co/J5TVw5tGbK 15 minutes ago

