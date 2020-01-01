Pete Buttigieg’s Campaign Says It Raised $24.7 Million in the Fourth Quarter

QuorumCall 🇺🇸😷🇭🇰 Pete Buttigieg raised more than $24.7 million in last quarter, campaign says https://t.co/t92pJlPDPG https://t.co/CvhedyPAkM 4 minutes ago

Yelena Dzhanova Since entering the race in April, he’s raised $76 million, with 733,000 individual donors making up that sum. Butti… https://t.co/jd7NhGbqbz 5 minutes ago

Lammert Doddema Pete Buttigieg raised huge $24.7 million haul in the fourth quarter, campaign says https://t.co/Vr7SxFG5qI https://t.co/nkSJes1FcX 6 minutes ago

Everyday Pro Investor Pete Buttigieg raised huge $24.7 million haul in the fourth quarter, campaign says - https://t.co/RerSVCuxAu 9 minutes ago

jenny varela Democrats I don't vote. Bye bye...... Change any of the other party. I do vote for u. Pete Buttigieg raised a huge… https://t.co/xME8AS8KaD 9 minutes ago

CherylsRule 🐝🐝🐝 RT @asmamk: Interrupting this vacation to bring you Q4 news: Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says it raised more than $24.7 million this quarter… 10 minutes ago