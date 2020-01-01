Global  

U.S. Troops At Embassy In Iraq Fire Tear Gas As Pro-Iran Protest Rages

CBS 2 Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who were gathered outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad for a second day.
News video: US Marines Take Action At US Embassy In Iraq

US Marines Take Action At US Embassy In Iraq 01:26

 US Marines fired tear gas gathered protesters, some of whom were trying to storm the US embassy in Iraq.

Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

As thousands gather to take movement into new year, police fire tear gas and arrest 'pro-democracy' protesters.

U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad [Video]U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad

Protesters gathered outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

U.S. troops at Iraq embassy fire tear gas as pro-Iran protest rages

The camped-out protesters lit a fire on the roof of the reception area and firebombed a second gate of the embassy compound in another day of unrest.
U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In Baghdad

U.S. Guards Fire Tear Gas On Embassy Protesters In BaghdadWatch VideoU.S. troops guarding the American embassy in Baghdad fired tear gas Wednesday at pro-Iranian protesters gathered outside the building. The...
s_everson

Stephen Everson RT @ATGuerreiro: US troops fire tear gas at protesters outside US embassy in Baghdad? There is no norm under International Law that allows… 22 seconds ago

jerryssnuggleb1

Michelle Myers RT @Breaking911: DEVELOPING: U.S. troops fire tear gas to disperse pro-Iran militants gathered for a second day outside the U.S. Embassy co… 1 minute ago

Jeepen_LewisE

Lewis E 🔥How did that feel🔥US troops fire tear gas and rubber bullets to repel second day of protesters at US Embassy in Ir… https://t.co/yFYJ4yO7nf 3 minutes ago

NotBuyingIt34

NotBuyingIt ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @engyn243: Its IRAN not IRAQ Twitch, and you know it. https://t.co/RfpnsfaGg6 https://t.co/Ls6Hdxigzp 5 minutes ago

GETAnalysis

GETAnalysis.ca It would seem that #America's #welcome in #Iraq is long past, & #more #troops will not make it #better https://t.co/uerp814GX1 9 minutes ago

MSovak

GUS Militiamen withdraw from US Embassy but Iraq tensions linger https://t.co/10wTArxPoT 15 minutes ago

Georgia95678461

Georgia Peach RT @HeshmatAlavi: #BREAKING Jan 1 - Baghdad, #Iraq #Iran-backed militia members/supporters attempt to storm the first gate of the U.S. Emba… 23 minutes ago

engyn243

🇺🇲Deplorable Dave🇺🇲 Its IRAN not IRAQ Twitch, and you know it. https://t.co/RfpnsfaGg6 https://t.co/Ls6Hdxigzp 29 minutes ago

