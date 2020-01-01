Global  

Pope Francis apologizes after hitting hand of woman who grabbed, yanked him

Denver Post Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City

Pope Francis Gets Pulled By Woman During Walk In Vatican City 00:32

 Pope Francis walked through the square in Vatican City to go see the large Nativity scene set up. During his walk, a woman grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. According to Reuters, the Pope seemed to cause him pain and he quickly retrieved his hand. The woman made the sign of the cross as the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis Apologizes [Video]Pope Francis Apologizes

Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand [Video]Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Footage shows angry Pope Francis slapping hand of woman who grabbed his arm

The 83-year-old Pontiff struck the woman's hand in an attempt to free himself from her grasp while greeting pilgrims in St Peter's Square.
Brisbane Times

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp

A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him...
Reuters

