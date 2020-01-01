Pope Francis apologizes after hitting hand of woman who grabbed, yanked him

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.



Recent related videos from verified sources Pope Francis Apologizes Pope Francis apologized a day after he was seen slapping a woman's hand. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23Published 5 hours ago Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Footage shows angry Pope Francis slapping hand of woman who grabbed his arm The 83-year-old Pontiff struck the woman's hand in an attempt to free himself from her grasp while greeting pilgrims in St Peter's Square.

Brisbane Times 22 hours ago



Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp A visibly indignant Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman in a crowd in St Peter's Square on Tuesday after she grabbed his hand and yanked him...

Reuters 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this