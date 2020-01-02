Global  

Hasidic Jewish man punched in New York, the latest in string of anti-Semitic attacks

CBS News Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
New surveillance video appears to capture another anti-Semitic attack in New York. It's the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting the Jewish community. The footage shows a 22-year-old Hasidic Jewish man defending himself before a woman punched him in the neck Wednesday. Police took two women into custody, and one is being charged with assault. Don Dahler reports from Brooklyn, where the attack happened.
News video: Another Anti-Semitic Attack Caught On Camera

Another Anti-Semitic Attack Caught On Camera 01:38

 CBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on reaction to another anti-Semitic assault caught on camera in Brooklyn.

