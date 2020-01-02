Hasidic Jewish man punched in New York, the latest in string of anti-Semitic attacks

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WKBW Latest Headlines | January 2, 7am Watch the WKBW Latest Headlines any time. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:16Published 41 minutes ago Eye On The Day 1/2 Here are the stories we're keeping our eye on: protesters leave the U.S. embassy in Iraq, police say there has been another anti-Semitic attack in New York, and Mariah Carey hits a milestone. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:22Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources After Attacks, What Is New York City Doing To Protect Jewish Communities? After a string of anti-Semitic crimes, Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to NPR's Noel King about the growing number of attacks on Jewish communities, and what the city...

NPR 3 days ago



ADL Offering $10,000 Reward To Help Fight Anti-Semitic Attacks In NYC Another attack on a Jewish man in New York City has prompted the Anti-Defamation League to offer a $10,000 reward leading to an arrest the most recent attack.

CBS 2 1 week ago





Tweets about this