Hasidic Jewish man punched in New York, the latest in string of anti-Semitic attacks

New surveillance video appears to capture another anti-Semitic attack in New York. It's the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting the Jewish community. The footage shows a 22-year-old Hasidic Jewish man defending himself before a woman punched him in the neck Wednesday. Police took two women into custody, and one is being charged with assault. Don Dahler reports from Brooklyn, where the attack happened.

