Texas judge: Baby can be removed from life support

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes. (Jan. 2)
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby Tinslee Lewis From Life Support

Texas Judge: Hospital Can Remove Baby Tinslee Lewis From Life Support 02:49

 A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes

Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support [Video]Texas Judge Denies Injunction For 11-Month-Old On Life Support

Tinslee Lewis has been hospitalized at Cook Children’s Medical Center since her premature birth in February. She is in the NICU and requires full respiratory and cardiac support, in addition to deep..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published

Judge Extends Temporary Injunction For 10-Month-Old Tinslee Lewis Through New Year [Video]Judge Extends Temporary Injunction For 10-Month-Old Tinslee Lewis Through New Year

A Fort Worth judge has extended a temporary injunction for 10-month-old Tinslee Lewis through the new year, sources say.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published


Texas judge sides with hospital that plans to remove 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes

DALLAS (AP) — Texas judge sides with hospital that plans to remove 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes.
SeattlePI.com


_thegoodonesgo

ashley 🧚🏾‍♀️ RT @TexasTribune: A judge ruled in favor today of allowing a Fort Worth hospital to remove an infant from life support, according to @start… 17 seconds ago

Frankie1654

Frances RT @TexasTribune: The case has roiled the Fort Worth community as well as statewide conservative groups and elected officials—Texas Attorne… 3 minutes ago

ChampagneTyy

... RT @BARZALRAWCHAA69: That's murder.. Baby can be removed from life support at hospital, Texas judge rules https://t.co/wMYlu4Ier0 14 minutes ago

