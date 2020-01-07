Global  

Kelly Loeffler, new Georgia GOP senator, sworn in

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Wealthy Republican businesswoman and political newcomer Kelly Loeffler was sworn in Monday as the newest senator from Georgia. She replaces GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, who stepped down in December because of health issues. (Jan. 7)
 
