Kelly Loeffler, new Georgia GOP senator, sworn in

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Georgia’s new GOP senator plans ‘no’ vote on removing Trump SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Republican businesswoman who will soon become Georgia’s newest U.S. senator said Thursday she plans to vote against removing...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Georgia’s new GOP senator enters politics amid impeachment ATLANTA (AP) — A wealthy Republican businesswoman set to be sworn in as Georgia’s next U.S. senator will enter the chamber with a unique distinction: Her...

Seattle Times 4 days ago





Tweets about this Chris McKercher RT @OpenSecretsDC: Newly appointed Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler will sit on the Agriculture Committee, where she will oversee her husband… 5 minutes ago