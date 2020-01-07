‘Parasite,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘1917’ Land Producers Guild Nominations

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Golden Globe winners “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” have both been nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s top film award, along with a slate of nominees that also includes “Parasite,” “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “Little Women.”



Rounding out the PGA list, which is typically an accurate predictor of Oscar success are “Ford v Ferrari,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and the most-nominated film in Tuesday morning’s BAFTA nominations, “Joker.”



“Parasite” is the second film not in English to be nominated in the last two years, after “Roma” last year. The only other non-English films to be nominated in this century were 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” 2006’s “Babel” and 2007’s “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly.”



The 10 films on the list include almost all of the movies deemed most likely to be nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, with “Knives Out” perhaps coming as the only slight surprise. Films not included on the Producers Guild slate include “The Farewell,” “The Two Popes,” “Bombshell,” “Pain and Glory” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”



While the omission may be particularly troubling for “The Farewell” and “Bombshell,” the PGA has a history of bypassing smaller indie films in favor of more commercially successful productions.



Two producers have double nominations in the feature film category: David Heyman, who produced both “Marriage Story” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who produced “The Irishman” and “Joker.”



In the animation category, the Producers Guild nominated a slate of high-profile U.S. films: “Abominable,” “Frozen II,” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “Missing Link” and “Toy Story 4.”



Television nominations included “The Crown,” “Big Little Lies,” “Succession,” “Watchmen” and the final season of “Game of Thrones” in the drama category, and “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Veep” in comedy. “Chernobyl,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “True Detective,” “Unbelievable” and “When They See Us” were nominated in the limited series category, while “Deadwood” and “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story” were among the nominees for TV movies.



The guild also nominated in non-fiction, live entertainment and talk, and game and talk television categories. The full list of nominees is below.



A Producers Guild feature-film nomination is a reliable predictor of Oscar success: Since the Academy and the Guild both expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2009, 78 of the 101 Producers Guild nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations.



But the two awards never align completely: Last year, for instance, eight of the 10 Producers Guild Awards nominees received Oscar nominations, while two — “Crazy Rich Asians” and “A Quiet Place” – did not.



In the first 29 years of the Producers Guild Awards, which began in 1989, the nominations exactly matched the Oscars only three times: 1992, 1993 and 1994, when both categories consisted of five nominees. Only once, in 1996, has the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner (which was “Braveheart” that year) not been first nominated by the guild.



The Producers Guild is the third of the four major Hollywood guilds to announce its nominations for the films of 2019. The Screen Actors Guild announced in December, while the Writers Guild revealed its film nominees on Monday and the Directors Guild will do so on the same day as the PGA.



PGA winners will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 18.



The nominations:



*The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures*

“1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho



*The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures*

“Abominable”

Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

“Frozen II”

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“Missing Link”

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

“Toy Story 4”

Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera



*The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama*

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2)

Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

“The Crown” (Season 3)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

“Succession” (Season 2)

Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

“Watchmen” (Season 1)

Producers: TBD



*The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy*

“Barry” (Season 2)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

“Fleabag” (Season 2)

Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 3)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

“Veep” (Season 7)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith



*The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television*

“Chernobyl”

Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

“Fosse/Verdon”

Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

“True Detective”

Producers: TBD

“Unbelievable”

Producers: TBD

“When They See Us”

Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord



*The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures*

“American Son”

Producers: TBD

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

Producers: TBD

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

Producers: TBD

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Producers: TBD



*The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television*

“30 for 30” (Season 10)

Producers: TBD

“60 Minutes” (Season 51, Season 52)

Producers: TBD

“Leaving Neverland”

Producers: TBD

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Season 4)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)

Producers: TBD



*The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television*

‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 25)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 6)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 5)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 45)

All producers: TBD



*The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television*

“The Amazing Race” (Season 31)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

“The Masked Singer” (Season 1)

Producers: TBD

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 11)

Producers: TBD

“Top Chef” (Season 16)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

“The Voice” (Season 16, Season 17)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly



