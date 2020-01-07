Global  

Days After Suleimani Killing, Trump Campaign Promotes It on Facebook

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Trump campaign’s digital ads herald the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian commander. They then direct voters to the “Official Trump Military Survey.”
News video: Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...

VP Mike Pence To Campaign In Central Florida [Video]VP Mike Pence To Campaign In Central Florida

With the Interstate 4 corridor always a political battleground, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at events in Hillsborough and Osceola counties as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:19Published

Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website [Video]Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website

WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published


Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not for the reasons anyone thinks' (FB)

Facebook is the reason Trump got elected, says Facebook exec who ran advertising during the 2016 election, 'but not for the reasons anyone thinks' (FB)· *During the 2016 US presidential election, the Russian government used Facebook and other social networks to influence the election in favor of Donald Trump....
Business Insider

Suleimani’s Killing Creates New Uncertainty for Trump Campaign

The campaign by one count has run nearly 800 distinct Facebook ads highlighting the killing, but no one is sure what the political impact will ultimately be.
NYTimes.com

