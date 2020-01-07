Days After Suleimani Killing, Trump Campaign Promotes It on Facebook
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 (
20 hours ago)
The Trump campaign’s digital ads herald the death of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian commander. They then direct voters to the “Official Trump Military Survey.”
Credit: Rumble - Published
9 hours ago < > Embed
President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time... Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32
Recent related videos from verified sources
VP Mike Pence To Campaign In Central Florida
With the Interstate 4 corridor always a political battleground, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at events in Hillsborough and Osceola counties as part of President Donald Trump’s re-election..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:19 Published 2 days ago
Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website
WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this