2020 Daily Trail Markers: Former Vice President Joe Biden slams Trump for escalating tensions with Iran

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
During a speech in New York City on Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration for failing to provide evidence of an "imminent threat" from Iran that would justify the U.S.’s recent actions in the country. Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went after Biden for his foreign policy record. 2020 campaign reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson join CBSN for this edition of 2020 Daily Trail Markers.
News video: Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump 13:20

 Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong speech on the situation in Iran on Tuesday (January 7), offering solutions, and condemning President Trump over his actions in the region.

