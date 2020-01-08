Global  

President Trump Approves Puerto Rico Emergency Declaration In Wake Of Earthquakes

cbs4.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Tuesday morning.
News video: Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes 00:47

 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters

Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters


